Aerojet Rocketdyne Delivers Key Space and Defense Capabilities for the Nation During 2020

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Major contract awards to support the nation’s heavy-lift exploration rocket and next-generation strategic deterrent programs were among the 2020 highlights for Aerojet Rocketdyne.



Other contributors to another successful year in service to the nation were additional breakthroughs and contract awards in space exploration, missile defense, hypersonics and national security launch, as well as achieving a number of milestones on long-running space and defense production programs. The company produced more than 330 in-space engines and nearly 70,000 solid rocket motors this year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne employees displayed great resilience and innovation as they adapted to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The company implemented comprehensive safety protocols and flexible workforce practices to keep our employees safe while continuing to meet our commitments to America’s defense and space exploration programs.

The following are some of Aerojet Rocketdyne’s noteworthy achievements in 2020:

Hypersonics

Propulsion Protecting the Nation and our Warfighters

National Security Space

Aerojet Rocketdyne will supply RL10 upper-stage engines – two per flight – to United Launch Alliance for use on its Vulcan rocket, one of two vehicles selected to launch national security payloads starting in 2022 under the U.S. Space Force's Phase 2 Launch Service Procurement program.



Aerojet Rocketdyne celebrated the 500th flight of its RL10 upper-stage engine as part of the launch of the Defense Department's sixth and final Advanced Extremely High Frequency satellite aboard ULA's Atlas V rocket.



An RL10 engine, along with Aerojet Rocketdyne-supplied pressure tanks and controlling thrusters, supported the launch of the X-37 orbital space plane aboard an Atlas V rocket in the second successful U.S. Space Force mission since the service was established in 2019.



Aerojet Rocketdyne propulsion played a key role in the launches of two National Reconnaissance Office missions, NROL-101 and NROL-44, launching aboard ULA's Atlas V and Delta IV Heavy rockets, respectively.

Deep Space Exploration

International Space Station

Astronauts completed replacement of the nickel hydrogen batteries aboard the International Space Station with higher efficiency lithium-ion batteries. As part of a Boeing team, Aerojet Rocketdyne designed, built, tested and assembled the battery cores .

Satellite Servicing



Aided by Aerojet Rocketdyne propulsion systems, including four XR-5 Hall-effect thrusters , Northrop Grumman’s first Mission Extension Vehicle successfully docked with the Intelsat 901 satellite in geostationary orbit to provide life-extension services.

Innovating and Investing for the Future

Aerojet Rocketdyne successfully test fired the Missile Components Advanced Technologies Demonstration Motor (MCAT Demo) for the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory. The MCAT Demo design featured low-cost, high-performance components and materials, including an advanced nozzle, graphite composite case and a high energy, long-life solid propellant, enabling future ICBMs to deliver higher performance while reducing cost.



Aerojet Rocketdyne officially opened its state-of-the-art Engineering, Manufacturing and Development (EMD) facility for large solid rocket motors at its Camden, Arkansas site. The 17,000-square-foot EMD positions the company to deliver on some of the nation's most important next generation national security programs, including strategic deterrence, hypersonics and missile defense.



. The 17,000-square-foot EMD positions the company to deliver on some of the nation’s most important next generation national security programs, including strategic deterrence, hypersonics and missile defense. Aerojet Rocketdyne made significant progress developing its RL10C-X next generation upper-stage rocket engine. The program is focused on incorporating Aerojet Rocketdyne’s industry-leading 3D printing technology into the RL10 program in order to reduce cost while maintaining the engine’s unmatched performance.

Serving the Nation

The Association of the U.S. Army awarded Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and President Eileen P. Drake its prestigious John W. Dixon Award for 2020, which recognizes distinguished service resulting in outstanding contributions to national defense by a member of the industrial community. Drake dedicated the award to the men and women of Aerojet Rocketdyne.



Vice President Mike Pence announced the appointment of Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and President Eileen P. Drake to serve on the National Space Council's Users Advisory Group, a panel of stakeholders that advises the council on space policy and approaches to strengthening U.S. leadership in space.

Community Impact

In 2020, Aerojet Rocketdyne, the Aerojet Rocketdyne Foundation and our employees together donated $1.7 million to organizations that are funding important efforts that include STEM scholarships, disaster recovery and COVID-19 relief.



In a year that brought major changes to education programs, Aerojet Rocketdyne remained committed to encouraging the next STEM generation. In 2020 we participated in 12 virtual national STEM events and supported 17 local site events, joined virtual mentorships with local universities and created an enrichment resource page with free, up-to-date online curricula and activities for employees and the general public.

For more details on how Aerojet Rocketdyne is enabling our nation’s defense and space exploration programs, please visit www.Rocket.com .

