Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) EVP, Field Development & Emerg Chris J Cheatwood Sold $782,399 of Shares

December 16, 2020 | About: PXD -0.47%

EVP, Field Development & Emerg of Pioneer Natural Resources Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Chris J Cheatwood (insider trades) sold 6,728 shares of PXD on 12/15/2020 at an average price of $116.29 a share. The total sale was $782,399.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States. Its focus includes the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale regions of Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Co has a market cap of $19.22 billion; its shares were traded at around $116.890000 with a P/E ratio of 114.57 and P/S ratio of 2.53. The dividend yield of Pioneer Natural Resources Co stocks is 1.80%. Pioneer Natural Resources Co had annual average EBITDA growth of 5.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Pioneer Natural Resources Co the business predictability rank of 2.5-star.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, Field Development & Emerg Chris J Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of PXD stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $116.29. The price of the stock has increased by 0.52% since.
  • EVP, Operations Jerome D Jr Hall sold 1,000 shares of PXD stock on 12/07/2020 at the average price of $111.25. The price of the stock has increased by 5.07% since.
  • EVP, Corporate Operations Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of PXD stock on 11/25/2020 at the average price of $110.05. The price of the stock has increased by 6.22% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PXD, click here

.

