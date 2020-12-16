Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL) President and CEO Rene A. Lacerte Sold $1.4 million of Shares

President and CEO of Bill.com Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Rene A. Lacerte (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of BILL on 12/15/2020 at an average price of $141.94 a share. The total sale was $1.4 million.

Bill.com Holdings Inc has a market cap of $11.58 billion; its shares were traded at around $142.680000 with and P/S ratio of 41.65.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of BILL stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $120.4. The price of the stock has increased by 18.5% since.

President and CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 50,000 shares of BILL stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $114.28. The price of the stock has increased by 24.85% since.

President and CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 50,000 shares of BILL stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $104.02. The price of the stock has increased by 37.17% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO John R. Rettig sold 100,000 shares of BILL stock on 12/10/2020 at the average price of $134.66. The price of the stock has increased by 5.96% since.

CFO John R. Rettig sold 16,832 shares of BILL stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $119.87. The price of the stock has increased by 19.03% since.

CFO John R. Rettig sold 1,918 shares of BILL stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $118.86. The price of the stock has increased by 20.04% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Experience Officer Bora Chung sold 795 shares of BILL stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $118.86. The price of the stock has increased by 20.04% since.

General Counsel & CCO Rajesh A. Aji sold 474 shares of BILL stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $118.86. The price of the stock has increased by 20.04% since.

Chief Experience Officer Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of BILL stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $112.25. The price of the stock has increased by 27.11% since.

