Mimecast (MIME) CEO Peter Bauer Sold $3.1 million of Shares

CEO of Mimecast (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Peter Bauer (insider trades) sold 62,500 shares of MIME on 12/15/2020 at an average price of $49.52 a share. The total sale was $3.1 million.

Mimecast Limited is a software solutions provider. Its key business involves provision of a software platform to evade internet security issues such as malware and spam. Mimecast Ltd has a market cap of $3.13 billion; its shares were traded at around $49.050000 with a P/E ratio of 201.85 and P/S ratio of 6.81. Mimecast Ltd had annual average EBITDA growth of 32.40% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Mimecast Ltd. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of MIME stock on 12/07/2020 at the average price of $47.37. The price of the stock has increased by 3.55% since.

CEO Peter Bauer sold 25,000 shares of MIME stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $43.32. The price of the stock has increased by 13.23% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Revenue Officer Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of MIME stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $47.86. The price of the stock has increased by 2.49% since.

Sr. Vice Pres., Engineering John J Jr Walsh sold 2,000 shares of MIME stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $48.29. The price of the stock has increased by 1.57% since.

Sr. Vice Pres., Engineering John J Jr Walsh sold 2,000 shares of MIME stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $45.5. The price of the stock has increased by 7.8% since.

SVP, Global Marketing Alex E.t. Bender sold 4,500 shares of MIME stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $45. The price of the stock has increased by 9% since.

Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of MIME stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $41.74. The price of the stock has increased by 17.51% since.

