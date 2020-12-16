Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI) CEO Victor Grizzle Sold $2.4 million of Shares

CEO of Armstrong World Industries Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Victor Grizzle (insider trades) sold 31,200 shares of AWI on 12/15/2020 at an average price of $78.34 a share. The total sale was $2.4 million.

Armstrong World Industries Inc manufactures and sells and designs flooring products and ceiling systems for use in the construction and renovation of residential, commercial and institutional buildings. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a market cap of $3.74 billion; its shares were traded at around $78.140000 with and P/S ratio of 3.98. The dividend yield of Armstrong World Industries Inc stocks is 1.03%. Armstrong World Industries Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 4.50% over the past ten years.

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP, Gen Cnsl, Compliance Mark A Hershey sold 33,423 shares of AWI stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $80. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.33% since.

SVP, Gen Cnsl, Compliance Mark A Hershey sold 300 shares of AWI stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $80.04. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.37% since.

