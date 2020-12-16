  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS) CEO and President Duane Hughes Sold $1.2 million of Shares

December 16, 2020 | About: WKHS -2.65%

CEO and President of Workhorse Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Duane Hughes (insider trades) sold 55,989 shares of WKHS on 12/15/2020 at an average price of $21.61 a share. The total sale was $1.2 million.

Workhorse Group Inc is a technology company. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells high-performance, medium-duty trucks with powertrain components under the Workhorse chassis brand. Workhorse Group Inc has a market cap of $2.56 billion; its shares were traded at around $21.270000 with and P/S ratio of 3038.57. Workhorse Group Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 30.10% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Workhorse Group Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO and President Duane Hughes sold 55,989 shares of WKHS stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $21.61. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.57% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Steve Schrader sold 15,152 shares of WKHS stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $21.92. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.97% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Vice President/General Counsel Stephen M. Fleming sold 164,796 shares of WKHS stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $21.92. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.97% since.
  • Director Harry Demott sold 62,450 shares of WKHS stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $21.92. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.97% since.
  • Vice President-Finance Anthony Daly Furey sold 71,862 shares of WKHS stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $21.92. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.97% since.
  • Director Pamela S. Mader sold 8,000 shares of WKHS stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $30. The price of the stock has decreased by 29.1% since.
  • Director H. Benjamin Samuels sold 99,999 shares of WKHS stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $25.01. The price of the stock has decreased by 14.95% since.

For the complete insider trading history of WKHS, click here

.

