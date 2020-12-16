Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) Chairman & CEO John F Crowley Sold $526,020 of Shares

Chairman & CEO of Amicus Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John F Crowley (insider trades) sold 22,000 shares of FOLD on 12/15/2020 at an average price of $23.91 a share. The total sale was $526,020.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation medicines. Amicus Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $6.23 billion; its shares were traded at around $23.910000 with and P/S ratio of 25.03.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman & CEO John F Crowley sold 7,500 shares of FOLD stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $22.77. The price of the stock has increased by 5.01% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Burke W Whitman bought 1,500 shares of FOLD stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $23.5. The price of the stock has increased by 1.74% since.

Chief Science Officer Hung Do sold 111,125 shares of FOLD stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $23.88. The price of the stock has increased by 0.13% since.

COO Bradley L Campbell sold 24,783 shares of FOLD stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $22.77. The price of the stock has increased by 5.01% since.

