Square Inc (SQ) President, CEO & Chairman Jack Dorsey Sold $21.7 million of Shares

Square Inc is a software company offering solutions ranging from payments and point-of-sale services to financial and marketing services. It offers a free software app with its hardware to turn mobile devices into powerful POS solutions in minutes. Square Inc has a market cap of $102.4 billion; its shares were traded at around $227.080000 with a P/E ratio of 360.47 and P/S ratio of 14.22. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Square Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President, CEO & Chairman, 10% Owner Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of SQ stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $216.87. The price of the stock has increased by 4.71% since.

President, CEO & Chairman, 10% Owner Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of SQ stock on 12/07/2020 at the average price of $209.69. The price of the stock has increased by 8.29% since.

President, CEO & Chairman, 10% Owner Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of SQ stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $209.14. The price of the stock has increased by 8.58% since.

President, CEO & Chairman, 10% Owner Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of SQ stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $202.74. The price of the stock has increased by 12.01% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,854 shares of SQ stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $200.2. The price of the stock has increased by 13.43% since.

CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,035 shares of SQ stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $200.07. The price of the stock has increased by 13.5% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of SQ stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $217.36. The price of the stock has increased by 4.47% since.

Seller Lead Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of SQ stock on 12/08/2020 at the average price of $211.06. The price of the stock has increased by 7.59% since.

Gen. Counsel & Corp. Secretary Sivan Whiteley sold 3,468 shares of SQ stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $206.26. The price of the stock has increased by 10.09% since.

Cash App Lead Brian Grassadonia sold 340 shares of SQ stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $212.56. The price of the stock has increased by 6.83% since.

Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of SQ stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $177.03. The price of the stock has increased by 28.27% since.

