Chewy Inc (CHWY) CFO Mario Jesus Marte Sold $5.5 million of Shares

December 16, 2020 | About: CHWY +3.28%

CFO of Chewy Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mario Jesus Marte (insider trades) sold 65,011 shares of CHWY on 12/15/2020 at an average price of $84.7 a share. The total sale was $5.5 million.

Chewy Inc has a market cap of $38.84 billion; its shares were traded at around $94.120000 with and P/S ratio of 5.90. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Chewy Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Sumit Singh sold 148,444 shares of CHWY stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $84.7. The price of the stock has increased by 11.12% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 65,011 shares of CHWY stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $84.7. The price of the stock has increased by 11.12% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Technology Officer Satish Mehta sold 55,017 shares of CHWY stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $84.7. The price of the stock has increased by 11.12% since.
  • General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 32,508 shares of CHWY stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $84.7. The price of the stock has increased by 11.12% since.
  • Principal Accounting Officer Stacy Bowman sold 26,007 shares of CHWY stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $84.7. The price of the stock has increased by 11.12% since.
  • Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 41,500 shares of CHWY stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $83.92. The price of the stock has increased by 12.15% since.
  • Director James A Star sold 30,000 shares of CHWY stock on 12/11/2020 at the average price of $85.06. The price of the stock has increased by 10.65% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CHWY, click here

.

