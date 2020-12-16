  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
J2 Global Inc (JCOM) President and CFO R Scott Turicchi Sold $1 million of Shares

December 16, 2020 | About: JCOM -1.29%

President and CFO of J2 Global Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) R Scott Turicchi (insider trades) sold 10,323 shares of JCOM on 12/15/2020 at an average price of $100.73 a share. The total sale was $1 million.

j2 Global Inc together with its subsidiaries provides cloud services to businesses of all sizes, from individuals to enterprises, and license its intellectual property ("IP") to third parties. J2 Global Inc has a market cap of $4.41 billion; its shares were traded at around $98.600000 with a P/E ratio of 22.27 and P/S ratio of 3.30. J2 Global Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 16.30% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated J2 Global Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with J2 Global Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • President and CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 10,323 shares of JCOM stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $100.73. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.11% since.
  • President and CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 1,727 shares of JCOM stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $90. The price of the stock has increased by 9.56% since.
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Richard S Ressler sold 200,000 shares of JCOM stock on 12/10/2020 at the average price of $97.67. The price of the stock has increased by 0.95% since.
  • VP/General Counsel Jeremy Rossen sold 3,500 shares of JCOM stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $87. The price of the stock has increased by 13.33% since.

For the complete insider trading history of JCOM, click here

.

Comments

