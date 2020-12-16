  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Articles 

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) COO Bryan Smith Sold $1.5 million of Shares

December 16, 2020 | About: AMH -0.37%

COO of American Homes 4 Rent (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Bryan Smith (insider trades) sold 50,000 shares of AMH on 12/15/2020 at an average price of $30.01 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties. American Homes 4 Rent has a market cap of $9.48 billion; its shares were traded at around $29.970000 with a P/E ratio of 111.00 and P/S ratio of 7.80. The dividend yield of American Homes 4 Rent stocks is 0.67%. American Homes 4 Rent had annual average EBITDA growth of 18.10% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with American Homes 4 Rent. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • 10% Owner B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 342,000 shares of AMH stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $29.05. The price of the stock has increased by 3.17% since.
  • COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of AMH stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $30.01. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.13% since.
  • Chief Legal Officer Sara H. Vogt-lowell sold 12,111 shares of AMH stock on 12/07/2020 at the average price of $29.5. The price of the stock has increased by 1.59% since.
  • Chief Investment Officer Jack E Corrigan sold 15,000 shares of AMH stock on 12/04/2020 at the average price of $29.56. The price of the stock has increased by 1.39% since.
  • Chief Investment Officer Jack E Corrigan sold 22,500 shares of AMH stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $29.34. The price of the stock has increased by 2.15% since.

For the complete insider trading history of AMH, click here

.

