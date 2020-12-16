Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP) CFO Richard Buchholz Sold $571,590 of Shares

CFO of Inspire Medical Systems Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Richard Buchholz (insider trades) sold 3,000 shares of INSP on 12/15/2020 at an average price of $190.53 a share. The total sale was $571,590.

Inspire Medical Systems Inc has a market cap of $5.04 billion; its shares were traded at around $187.090000 with and P/S ratio of 49.25. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Inspire Medical Systems Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of INSP stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $171.66. The price of the stock has increased by 8.99% since.

