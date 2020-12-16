Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (SFBS) EVP, Regional CEO Andrew N Kattos Sold $747,180 of Shares

EVP, Regional CEO of Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Andrew N Kattos (insider trades) sold 18,000 shares of SFBS on 12/16/2020 at an average price of $41.51 a share. The total sale was $747,180.

Servisfirst Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company. It offers commercial, consumer and other loans and accepts deposits, provides electronic banking services, deliver treasury and cash management services. Servisfirst Bancshares Inc has a market cap of $2.24 billion; its shares were traded at around $41.560000 with a P/E ratio of 14.07 and P/S ratio of 6.47. The dividend yield of Servisfirst Bancshares Inc stocks is 1.68%.

CEO Recent Trades:

EVP, Regional CEO G. Carlton Barker sold 10,000 shares of SFBS stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $41.28. The price of the stock has increased by 0.68% since.

EVP, Regional CEO Buford Harrison Morris Iii sold 5,111 shares of SFBS stock on 12/04/2020 at the average price of $39.27. The price of the stock has increased by 5.83% since.

EVP/Regional CEO Rex D Mckinney sold 5,000 shares of SFBS stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $38.59. The price of the stock has increased by 7.7% since.

Regional CEO, EVP W Bibb Jr Lamar sold 5,000 shares of SFBS stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $40.24. The price of the stock has increased by 3.28% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO & EVP Clarence C. Pouncey Iii sold 4,000 shares of SFBS stock on 12/09/2020 at the average price of $40.08. The price of the stock has increased by 3.69% since.

