Domo Inc (DOMO) CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt Sold $9.5 million of Shares

CFO of Domo Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Bruce C. Jr. Felt (insider trades) sold 172,530 shares of DOMO on 12/16/2020 at an average price of $55.15 a share. The total sale was $9.5 million.

Domo Inc has a market cap of $1.81 billion; its shares were traded at around $60.460000 with and P/S ratio of 8.71. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Domo Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 172,530 shares of DOMO stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $55.15. The price of the stock has increased by 9.63% since.

CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 12,114 shares of DOMO stock on 12/07/2020 at the average price of $45.82. The price of the stock has increased by 31.95% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Dana L Evan sold 4,699 shares of DOMO stock on 12/11/2020 at the average price of $46.5. The price of the stock has increased by 30.02% since.

