Stonex Group Inc (SNEX) CEO - subsidiary entity Glenn Henry Stevens Bought $778,950 of Shares

CEO - subsidiary entity of Stonex Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Glenn Henry Stevens (insider trades) bought 15,000 shares of SNEX on 12/16/2020 at an average price of $51.93 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $778,950.

INTL FCStone Inc is a financial services organization. It is engaged in providing financial products and advisory and execution services that help its clients access market liquidity, maximize profits and manage risk. StoneX Group Inc has a market cap of $1.03 billion; its shares were traded at around $53.210000 with a P/E ratio of 6.18 and P/S ratio of 0.02. StoneX Group Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 16.60% over the past ten years.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO/President Sean Michael Oconnor sold 5,234 shares of SNEX stock on 12/09/2020 at the average price of $65. The price of the stock has decreased by 18.14% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Governance/Legal Officer Diego Rotsztain bought 981 shares of SNEX stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $50.92. The price of the stock has increased by 4.5% since.

Director Scott J Branch sold 25,000 shares of SNEX stock on 12/08/2020 at the average price of $64.23. The price of the stock has decreased by 17.16% since.

Director Scott J Branch sold 25,000 shares of SNEX stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $62.2. The price of the stock has decreased by 14.45% since.

Director Eric Parthemore sold 265 shares of SNEX stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $62.1. The price of the stock has decreased by 14.32% since.

Director Eric Parthemore sold 1,928 shares of SNEX stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $62. The price of the stock has decreased by 14.18% since.

