Biglari Holdings Inc (BH) Chairman and CEO Sardar Biglari, Bought $675,281 of Shares

Chairman and CEO of Biglari Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Sardar Biglari, (insider trades) bought 3,677 shares of BH on 12/16/2020 at an average price of $183.65 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $675,281.

Biglari Holdings Inc owns subsidiaries engaged in business activities, including media, property and casualty insurance, and restaurants. It is primarily involved in franchising and operating of restaurants. Biglari Holdings Inc has a market cap of $378.760 million; its shares were traded at around $123.000000 with and P/S ratio of 0.50. Biglari Holdings Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 13.50% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Biglari Holdings Inc. .

Chairman and CEO, 10% Owner Sardar Biglari, bought 3,677 shares of BH stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $183.65.

Chairman and CEO, 10% Owner Sardar Biglari, bought 11,054 shares of BH stock on 12/09/2020 at the average price of $141.16. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.86% since.

Chairman and CEO, 10% Owner Sardar Biglari, bought 4,333 shares of BH stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $113.98. The price of the stock has increased by 7.91% since.

Chairman and CEO, 10% Owner Sardar Biglari, bought 5,302 shares of BH stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $111.99. The price of the stock has increased by 9.83% since.

Chairman and CEO, 10% Owner Sardar Biglari, bought 23,613 shares of BH stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $109.67. The price of the stock has increased by 12.15% since.

Director John Garrett Cardwell bought 100 shares of BH stock on 12/08/2020 at the average price of $119.42. The price of the stock has increased by 3% since.

