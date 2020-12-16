  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Airbnb Inc (ABNB) CEO and Chairman Brian Chesky Sold $30 million of Shares

December 16, 2020 | About: ABNB +10.57%

CEO and Chairman of Airbnb Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Brian Chesky (insider trades) sold 441,177 shares of ABNB on 12/14/2020 at an average price of $68 a share. The total sale was $30 million.

Airbnb Inc has a market cap of $82.44 billion; its shares were traded at around $137.990000 with and P/S ratio of 65.06. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Airbnb Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO and Chairman, 10% Owner Brian Chesky sold 441,177 shares of ABNB stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $68.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • See Remarks, 10% Owner Joseph Gebbia sold 441,177 shares of ABNB stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $68.
  • Chief Strategy Officer, 10% Owner Nathan Blecharczyk sold 441,177 shares of ABNB stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $68.

For the complete insider trading history of ABNB, click here

.

