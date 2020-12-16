  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Inter Parfums Inc (IPAR) EX VP AND CFO Russell Greenberg Sold $647,248 of Shares

December 16, 2020 | About: IPAR -0.03%

EX VP AND CFO of Inter Parfums Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Russell Greenberg (insider trades) sold 11,200 shares of IPAR on 12/16/2020 at an average price of $57.79 a share. The total sale was $647,248.

Inter Parfums Inc operates in the fragrance business and manufactures, markets and distributes fragrances and fragrance related products. Inter Parfums Inc has a market cap of $1.83 billion; its shares were traded at around $58.030000 with a P/E ratio of 58.03 and P/S ratio of 3.45. The dividend yield of Inter Parfums Inc stocks is 1.13%. Inter Parfums Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 2.30% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Inter Parfums Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EX VP AND CFO Russell Greenberg sold 11,200 shares of IPAR stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $57.79. The price of the stock has increased by 0.42% since.
  • EX VP AND CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,500 shares of IPAR stock on 12/07/2020 at the average price of $58. The price of the stock has increased by 0.05% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • President Interparfums SA, 10% Owner Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of IPAR stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $56.55. The price of the stock has increased by 2.62% since.

For the complete insider trading history of IPAR, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)