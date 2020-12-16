  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (CSTR) CFO Denis J. Duncan Bought $150,414 of Shares

December 16, 2020 | About: CSTR +2.23%

CFO of Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Denis J. Duncan (insider trades) bought 11,150 shares of CSTR on 12/15/2020 at an average price of $13.49 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $150,414.

CapStar Financial Holdings Inc is a bank holding company. The Company operates as a commercial bank providing products and services including, commercial and industrial loans, private banking and wealth management services. CapStar Financial Holdings Inc has a market cap of $311.400 million; its shares were traded at around $14.190000 with a P/E ratio of 13.65 and P/S ratio of 2.56. The dividend yield of CapStar Financial Holdings Inc stocks is 1.41%. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with CapStar Financial Holdings Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Denis J. Duncan bought 11,150 shares of CSTR stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $13.49. The price of the stock has increased by 5.19% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of CSTR stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $12.05. The price of the stock has increased by 17.76% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CSTR, click here

.

