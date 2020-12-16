Ii-vi Inc (IIVI) CEO Vincent D Jr Mattera Sold $612,680 of Shares

CEO of Ii-vi Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Vincent D Jr Mattera (insider trades) sold 8,500 shares of IIVI on 12/16/2020 at an average price of $72.08 a share. The total sale was $612,680.

II-VI Inc develops and manufactures engineered materials and opto-electronic components and products for precision use in industrial, optical communications, military, semiconductor and life science applications. II-VI Inc has a market cap of $7.48 billion; its shares were traded at around $72.100000 with and P/S ratio of 2.48. II-VI Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 9.40% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated II-VI Inc the business predictability rank of 4.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with II-VI Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Vincent D Jr Mattera sold 8,500 shares of IIVI stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $72.08. The price of the stock has increased by 0.03% since.

CEO Vincent D Jr Mattera sold 51,350 shares of IIVI stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $63.18. The price of the stock has increased by 14.12% since.

CEO Vincent D Jr Mattera sold 248,500 shares of IIVI stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $59.98. The price of the stock has increased by 20.21% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 30,360 shares of IIVI stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $66.81. The price of the stock has increased by 7.92% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Francis J Kramer sold 23,680 shares of IIVI stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $72.59. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.68% since.

Director Francis J Kramer sold 60,000 shares of IIVI stock on 12/10/2020 at the average price of $69.86. The price of the stock has increased by 3.21% since.

Chief Technology Officer Christopher Koeppen sold 1,828 shares of IIVI stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $66.78. The price of the stock has increased by 7.97% since.

Chief Legal & Compl. Officer Jo Anne Schwendinger sold 12,960 shares of IIVI stock on 11/27/2020 at the average price of $66.56. The price of the stock has increased by 8.32% since.

Chief Strategy Officer Giovanni Barbarossa sold 106,620 shares of IIVI stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $59.62. The price of the stock has increased by 20.93% since.

