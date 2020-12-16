Okta Inc (OKTA) CFO William E Losch Sold $8.2 million of Shares

CFO of Okta Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) William E Losch (insider trades) sold 32,202 shares of OKTA on 12/16/2020 at an average price of $253.55 a share. The total sale was $8.2 million.

Okta Inc is an identity and access management company. Its products include Universal Directory,Single Sign-On, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Lifecycle Management, Mobility Management, and API Access Management. Okta Inc has a market cap of $33.65 billion; its shares were traded at around $259.930000 with and P/S ratio of 42.44. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Okta Inc. .

Director L Michelle Wilson sold 30,000 shares of OKTA stock on 12/10/2020 at the average price of $249. The price of the stock has increased by 4.39% since.

See Remarks Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of OKTA stock on 12/10/2020 at the average price of $238.21. The price of the stock has increased by 9.12% since.

