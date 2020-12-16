  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
CI Global Asset Management comments on proposed acquisition of Great Canadian Gaming by funds managed by Apollo Global Management

December 16, 2020 | About: TSX:CIX -4.65% NYSE:CIXX -4.34%


[url="]CI+Global+Asset+Management[/url] (“CI GAM”) announced today that the portfolio managers of its funds which hold shares of Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (the “Corporation”) are not supportive of the proposed plan of arrangement between the Corporation and funds managed by Apollo Global Management (the “Plan”) and intend to vote against the Plan.



Investment funds advised by CI GAM currently hold 7,897,552 common shares of the Corporation, representing approximately 14.11% of the Corporation’s outstanding common shares.



CI GAM will not be providing any further public comment on the Plan at this time.



About CI Global Asset Management



CI Global Asset Management is one of Canada’s largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the Web at [url="]www.ci.com[/url]. CI GAM is a subsidiary of [url="]CI+Financial+Corp.[/url] (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX), an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services with approximately $215.6 billion in total assets as at November 30, 2020.



CI Global Asset Management is a registered business name of CI Investments Inc.



©CI Investments Inc. 2020. All rights reserved.

