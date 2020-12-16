  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Limoneira Declares Quarterly Dividend

December 16, 2020 | About: NAS:LMNR -1.27%


On December 15, 2020, the Board of Directors of Limoneira Company (Nasdaq: LMNR), a diversified citrus growing, packing, selling and marketing company with related agribusiness activities and real estate development operations, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per common share payable on January 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 28, 2020.



About Limoneira Company



Limoneira Company, a 126-year-old international agribusiness headquartered in Santa Paula, California, has grown to become one of the premier integrated agribusinesses in the world. Limoneira (pronounced lē mon´'ra) is a dedicated sustainability company with 15,400 acres of rich agricultural lands, real estate properties, and water rights in California, Arizona, Chile, and Argentina. The Company is a leading producer of lemons, avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops that are enjoyed throughout the world. For more about Limoneira Company, visit [url="]www.limoneira.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201216005958/en/


