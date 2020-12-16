  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Splitit Announces Appointment of Tyson Hackwood as Head of Market Development, APAC

December 16, 2020 | About: ASX:SPT +21.84%


[url="]Splitit+Payments+Ltd[/url] (ASX:SPT), a global instalment payment technology company, has appointed Tyson Hackwood as Head of Market Development, Asia-Pacific. Based in Sydney, Tyson will be responsible for growing the company’s presence in the APAC region.



Through the development of a Sales and Partnerships program, Tyson will initially be focused on accelerating acceptance of Splitit’s offering in Australia, before expanding into new markets throughout the region.



Tyson has extensive experience in the payments and technology sectors in both sales and advertising, including leadership roles at PayPal, Braintree (a PayPal company), Vodafone and News Corp Limited. He has built businesses in Australia and across the Asia-Pacific region from bases in Sydney and Singapore. He was most recently Head of Growth at payments solution provider Monoova, Head of Asia Pacific at Braintree and Head of New Ventures and Head of Direct Merchant Sales at PayPal.



Brad Paterson, CEO of Splitit said: “Tyson has an amazing passion for payments and digital commerce, and how it drives new and existing business models. This is a pivotal appointment as we ramp up our go to market investment to grow market share and take our global platform into new territories. His experience will be invaluable as we build out a global sales infrastructure from within our key regions, to take advantage of the huge runway ahead.”



About Splitit



Splitit is a payment method solution enabling customers to pay for purchases with an existing debit or credit card by splitting the cost into interest and fee free monthly payments, without additional registrations or applications. Splitit enables merchants to offer their customers an easy way to pay for purchases in monthly instalments with instant approval, decreasing cart abandonment rates and increasing revenue. Serving many of Internet Retailer’s top 500 merchants, Splitit’s global footprint extends to thousands of merchants in countries around the world. Headquartered in New York, Splitit has an R&D centre in Israel and offices in London and Australia.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201216005888/en/


