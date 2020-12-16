  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Dynagas LNG Partners LP Announces Results of 2020 Annual General Meeting of Limited Partners

December 16, 2020 | About: DLNG -2.55%

ATHENS, Greece, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynagas LNG Partners LP (the “Partnership”) (: “DLNG”) conducted its Annual General Meeting of Limited Partners on December 15, 2020 in Athens, Greece. The following resolutions were approved:

  1. To re-elect Levon Dedegian to serve as a Class III Director for a three-year term until the 2023 Annual Meeting of Limited Partners; and
  2. To re-appoint Ernst & Young (Hellas) Certified Auditors Accountants S.A. to serve as the Partnership’s independent auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020.

Contact Information:

Dynagas LNG Partners LP
Attention: Michael Gregos
Tel. +30 210 8917960
Email: [email protected]

Investor Relations/ Financial Media:
Nicolas Bornozis/Markella Kara
Capital Link, Inc.
230 Park Avenue, Suite 1536
New York, NY 10169
Tel. (212) 661-7566
E-mail: [email protected]


