Dynagas LNG Partners LP Announces Results of 2020 Annual General Meeting of Limited Partners

ATHENS, Greece, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynagas LNG Partners LP (the “Partnership”) (: “DLNG”) conducted its Annual General Meeting of Limited Partners on December 15, 2020 in Athens, Greece. The following resolutions were approved:
- To re-elect Levon Dedegian to serve as a Class III Director for a three-year term until the 2023 Annual Meeting of Limited Partners; and
- To re-appoint Ernst & Young (Hellas) Certified Auditors Accountants S.A. to serve as the Partnership’s independent auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020.
