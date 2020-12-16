B&G Foods Announces Closing of Credit Agreement Refinancing

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) announced today the closing of its previously announced credit agreement refinancing. The refinancing includes a $300.0 million add-on tranche B term loan facility under the Company’s existing senior secured credit facility. The tranche B term loan facility was issued at a price equal to 99.00% of its face value. The add-on term loans, which have the same terms as, and are fungible with, B&G Foods’ existing $371.6 million of tranche B term loans, will bear interest at a rate of LIBOR plus 2.50%, with a 0.00% LIBOR floor, and have a maturity date of October 10, 2026. As part of the refinancing, the Company also increased the revolver capacity from $700.0 million to $800.0 million and extended the maturity date of its revolving credit facility from November 21, 2022 to December 16, 2025.B&G Foods used the proceeds of the add-on term loans to repay a portion of B&G Foods’ borrowings under its revolving credit facility and to pay related fees and expenses.Based in Parsippany, New Jersey, B&G Foods and its subsidiaries manufacture, sell and distribute high-quality, branded shelf-stable and frozen foods across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. With B&G Foods’ diverse portfolio of more than 50 brands you know and love, includingand, there’s a little something for everyone. For more information about B&G Foods and its brands, please visit [url="]www.bgfoods.com[/url].Crisco

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201216005867/en/