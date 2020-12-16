New Spectrum Processing Subsystems Speed Electronic Warfare Application Deployment

Application-ready open-architecture subsystems reduce integration time while streamlining upgrades

ANDOVER, Mass., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems Inc. ( MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, today announced a new family of open architecture electromagnetic spectrum (EMS) processing subsystems, enabling customers to develop and deploy electronic warfare and signal intelligence solutions more rapidly and cost-effectively than typical custom solutions. The new MPS1101 and MPS1202 customizable subsystems include radio frequency (RF) transmit/receive, digitization and processing building blocks and feature application-ready open middleware for a wide variety of uses such as electronic attack, EMS monitoring and software-defined radio reducing integration time while providing a low-cost path toward system upgrades.

“Custom electromagnetic spectrum processing solutions are often difficult to upgrade and take a significant amount of time to develop,” said Mark Bruington, vice president and general manager, Mercury Spectrum Systems. “Unlike traditional, custom approaches, our new open architecture-based subsystems provide trusted, secure out-of-the-box functionality with turnkey middleware and hardware. Customers get the latest in innovation with high-performance RF and digital signal processing and can easily upgrade their subsystems as new software applications become available.”

Mercury’s new EMS processing product family leverages common technology across multiple form factors and COTS vendors. Integrated, tested and validated by Mercury, these subsystems help customers reduce technical and operational risk, compress development cycles and quickly deploy new programs.

The MPS1101 high-performance OpenVPX development subsystem provides open hardware, software and firmware to accelerate system deployment through a modular, composable and reconfigurable architecture, making it ideal for development electromagnetic spectrum processing applications, including secure comms and radar.

The MPS1202 rugged broadband tactical subsystem offers customers a high-performance solution for system development and sustainment, packing substantial RF, FPGA and CPU processing in a small and rugged form factor.

To learn more about Mercury's open electromagnetic spectrum processing solutions, visit mrcy.com/open-spectrum-processing or contact Mercury at (866) 627-6951 or [email protected].

Mercury Systems is a leading technology company serving the aerospace and defense industry, positioned at the intersection of high-tech and defense. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., the Company delivers solutions that power a broad range of aerospace and defense programs, optimized for mission success in some of the most challenging and demanding environments. The Company envisions, creates and delivers innovative technology solutions purpose-built to meet customers' most-pressing high-tech needs, including those specific to the defense community. To learn more, visit mrcy.com , or follow us on Twitter .

