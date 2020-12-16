  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.12 Per Share

December 16, 2020 | About: WGO -4.52%

FOREST CITY, Iowa, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (: WGO), a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, today announced that on December 16, 2020, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share payable on January 27, 2021, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on January 13, 2021.

About Winnebago Industries
Winnebago Industries, Inc. (: WGO) is a leading U.S. manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft and Newmar brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheel products, boats and commercial community outreach vehicles. Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota and Florida. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit investor.wgo.net.

Contact: Steve Stuber - Investor Relations - 952-828-8461 - [email protected]
Media Contact: Sam Jefson – Public Relations Specialist – 641-585-6803 - [email protected]

