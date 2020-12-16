  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Investar Holding Corporation Declares Cash Dividend

December 16, 2020 | About: ISTR -2.22%

BATON ROUGE, La., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investar Holding Corporation (the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ISTR), the holding company for Investar Bank, National Association, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.065 per share to holders of Investar Holding Corporation common stock. The dividend is payable on January 31, 2021 to shareholders of record as of December 28, 2020. This is the 29th quarterly dividend paid by Investar Holding Corporation, which follows an uninterrupted 11 quarterly cash dividends paid by Investar Bank.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation, headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, provides full banking services, excluding trust services, through its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Investar Bank, National Association (“Investar”). The Company had total assets of approximately $2.3 billion as of September 30, 2020. Investar currently operates 24 branches serving south Louisiana, 5 branches serving southeast Texas and 2 branches serving west Alabama.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and assumptions about our business that are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those described in this press release. You should not rely on forward-looking statements as a prediction of future events. Additional information regarding factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in any forward-looking statements are described in reports and registration statements we file with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, copies of which are available on the Investar internet website http://www.InvestarBank.com.

We disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any forward-looking statement may be based except as required by law.

Contact:
Investar Holding Corporation
Chris Hufft
Chief Financial Officer
(225) 227-2215
[email protected]

