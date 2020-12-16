  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Pegasystems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend for First Quarter of 2021

December 16, 2020 | About: NAS:PEGA +1%

PR Newswire

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 16, 2020

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company that crushes business complexity at the world's leading enterprises, today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share, maintaining the company's current dividend program. The Q1 2021 dividend will be paid on January 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of January 1, 2021.

The corporate logo for Pega (PRNewsfoto/Pegasystems Inc.)

About Pegasystems
Pega delivers innovative software that crushes business complexity so our clients can make better decisions and get work done. We help the world's leading brands solve their biggest business challenges: increasing customer lifetime value, streamlining customer service, and boosting operational efficiency. Pega technology is powered by real-time AI and intelligent automation, while our scalable architecture and low-code platform help enterprises adapt to rapid change and transform for tomorrow. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA), visit www.pega.com.

Press Contacts:
Sean Audet
Pegasystems Inc.
[email protected]
(617) 528-5230
Twitter: @pega

Investor Contact: Garo Toomajanian ICR for Pegasystems
[email protected]
(617) 866-6077

Alltrademarksare the property of their respective owners.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pegasystems-announces-quarterly-cash-dividend-for-first-quarter-of-2021-301194514.html

SOURCE Pegasystems Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)