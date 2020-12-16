  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Apprise Adds Managing Director to Dedicated Financial Reporting Valuation Group

December 16, 2020 | About: NYSE:WD +0.28%

PR Newswire

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 16, 2020

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. and GeoPhy announced today that its appraisal business, Apprise, has expanded its Valuation for Financial Reporting practice group with the addition of Melissa Lofing as Managing Director, co-leading the national practice alongside Managing Director, Adriane Bookwalter.

Apprise Adds Managing Director to Dedicated Financial Reporting Valuation Group

Apprise's Valuation for Financial Reporting specialty practice group offers real estate valuations for financial reporting purposes, including fair value measurement for debt and equity, net asset value, impairment analysis, purchase price accounting, and others. Apprise's proprietary technology, unparalleled data, and expert team creates unique efficiencies that ultimately save time for its clients. Apprise's team of valuation professionals have extensive knowledge of all property types and accounting requirements for both GAAP and IFRS.

"Ms. Lofing brings more than 20 years of industry experience to Apprise. We're thrilled to bring her on board and are confident that her strong background in financial services will immediately benefit our current and future customers, particularly on portfolio valuations," stated Ms. Bookwalter.

Prior to joining Walker & Dunlop, Ms. Lofing was a Managing Director of the Financial Reporting Practice within the Valuation & Advisory group at Cushman & Wakefield. Before that, she was a Managing Director with KPMG LLP, where she worked for close to 15 years. She has consulted with real estate clients in various industries throughout her career, including multifamily, hospitality, healthcare, retail, residential development, manufacturing, and financial services.

Ms. Lofing added, "I am pleased to be joining the talented Apprise team and to leverage the firm's innovative valuation approach to provide transparent, high-quality valuations. This new technology and platform will provide valuable insights to help our clients meet their accounting and reporting requirements."

"There is an estimated $16 trillion worth of commercial real estate in the U.S. As we build out our Financial Reporting Practice Group, our valuation offerings can serve a much broader client base," stated Meghan Czechowski, Managing Director and Valuation Lead for Apprise. "With over 20 years of data and our dedication to digital innovation, we can provide richer data and deeper insights to all of our clients – and we can do so faster than ever before."

Apprise, a joint venture between Walker & Dunlop and GeoPhy, delivers USPAP/FIRREA compliant multifamily appraisals with unprecedented property- and market-level insights in as little as five business days. Apprise employs industry-leading data analytics and valuation software that allows its appraisers to more efficiently and consistently apply valuation methods in well-supported appraisals. Focused exclusively on the U.S. market, Apprise currently covers more than 40 states and is targeting nationwide coverage by the end of 2020. Cumulatively, the team has completed appraisals for over $70 billion worth of commercial real estate properties per year. For more information on Apprise, visit https://www.apprise.us.

About Walker & Dunlop
Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD), headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States. The company provides a comprehensive range of capital solutions for all commercial real estate asset classes, as well as investment sales brokerage services to owners of multifamily properties. Walker & Dunlop is included on the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and was ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies in 2014, 2017, and 2018. Walker & Dunlop's 950+ professionals in 41 offices across the nation have an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

About GeoPhy
GeoPhy, with U.S. headquarters in New York City, helps lenders and investors understand property value and its underlying drivers. The company sources, links, and cleanses traditional and unconventional data, then applies advanced algorithms to provide a unique perspective on commercial property values. GeoPhy's unique approach provides the industry's most accurate, objective property valuations and tools that allow users to develop a deeper understanding of the factors influencing property values.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apprise-adds-managing-director-to-dedicated-financial-reporting-valuation-group-301194541.html

SOURCE Walker & Dunlop, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)