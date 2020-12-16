Knife River Acquires Wyoming Construction Materials Business

BISMARCK, N.D., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Knife River Corporation announced today it has expanded its Intermountain Region footprint by acquiring the assets of McMurry Ready-Mix Co., an aggregates and concrete supplier based in Casper, Wyoming. Knife River is the construction materials subsidiary of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE: MDU) and operates in 15 states.

McMurry's estimated aggregate reserves of nearly 100 million tons are strategically positioned throughout central Wyoming, including along interstates 25 and 80. The company also has a ready-mix plant on the west side of Casper, complementing Knife River's east Casper location. Knife River's Intermountain operations also include Cheyenne and Laramie, Wyoming, as well as locations throughout Montana and Idaho.

"We have enjoyed steady growth in central and southeastern Wyoming for 20 years, and we expect this acquisition to help us support our customers for the next 20 and well beyond," said David C. Barney, Knife River president and CEO. "Casper has been a good market for us. We know and respect the McMurry team, and it is great to have their employees join Knife River."

McMurry's aggregates operations will do business as Knife River Materials and will continue their focus on supplying third-party customers as well as Knife River's own operations. The ready-mix plant and employees will join Knife River's existing construction operations in Casper.

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. This is Knife River's seventh acquisition in the last three years.

"Knife River is having another strong year – posting higher earnings through the first nine months of this year than any first three quarters in company history," said David L. Goodin, president and CEO of MDU Resources. "Aggregates-rich acquisitions such as McMurry support our ongoing growth strategy, and we continue to pursue other growth opportunities at Knife River as well."

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation mines aggregates and markets crushed stone, sand, gravel and related construction materials, including ready-mix concrete, cement, asphalt, liquid asphalt and other value-added products. It also performs integrated construction services. For more information about Knife River, visit www.kniferiver.com.

About MDU Resources

MDU Resources Group, Inc., a member of the S&P MidCap 400 index and the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats index, is Building a Strong America® by providing essential products and services through its regulated energy delivery and construction materials and services businesses. For more information about MDU Resources, visit www.mdu.com or contact the Investor Relations Department at [email protected].

