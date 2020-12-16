Zscaler Inc (ZS) CFO Remo Canessa Sold $13.8 million of Shares

CFO of Zscaler Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Remo Canessa (insider trades) sold 74,620 shares of ZS on 12/16/2020 at an average price of $184.72 a share. The total sale was $13.8 million.

Zscaler Inc is a cloud security company. It engages in developing a platform incorporating core security functionalities needed to enable users to safely utilize authorized applications and services based on an organization's policies. Zscaler Inc has a market cap of $24.7 billion; its shares were traded at around $184.030000 with and P/S ratio of 50.22. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Zscaler Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Remo Canessa sold 45,148 shares of ZS stock on 12/11/2020 at the average price of $179.35. The price of the stock has increased by 2.61% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President of R&D and CTO Amit Sinha sold 30,113 shares of ZS stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $185.57. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.83% since.

