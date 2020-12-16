  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc (TRHC) CEO Calvin H Knowlton Sold $1.6 million of Shares

December 16, 2020 | About: TRHC +1.03%

CEO of Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Calvin H Knowlton (insider trades) sold 40,000 shares of TRHC on 12/16/2020 at an average price of $40.09 a share. The total sale was $1.6 million.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc provides patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a market cap of $962.640 million; its shares were traded at around $40.400000 with and P/S ratio of 2.95. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Calvin H Knowlton sold 40,000 shares of TRHC stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $40.09. The price of the stock has increased by 0.77% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • President Orsula V Knowlton sold 40,000 shares of TRHC stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $40.09. The price of the stock has increased by 0.77% since.
  • Chief Accounting Officer Andrea Carolan Speers sold 6,033 shares of TRHC stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $40. The price of the stock has increased by 1% since.
  • Chief Accounting Officer Andrea Carolan Speers sold 125 shares of TRHC stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $33.04. The price of the stock has increased by 22.28% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TRHC, click here

.

