Accel Entertainment Inc (ACEL) CEO and President Andrew H. Rubenstein Sold $866,700 of Shares

CEO and President of Accel Entertainment Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Andrew H. Rubenstein (insider trades) sold 90,000 shares of ACEL on 12/15/2020 at an average price of $9.63 a share. The total sale was $866,700.

TPG Pace Holdings Corp is a blank check company. Accel Entertainment Inc has a market cap of $971.690 million; its shares were traded at around $10.050000 with and P/S ratio of 2.19.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO and President, 10% Owner Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 90,000 shares of ACEL stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $9.63. The price of the stock has increased by 4.36% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 60,000 shares of ACEL stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $10.01. The price of the stock has increased by 0.4% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Secretary Derek Harmer sold 26,000 shares of ACEL stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $9.38. The price of the stock has increased by 7.14% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ACEL, click here