Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) EVP, Operations & Program Mana Nancy Louise Hill Sold $2.4 million of Shares

December 16, 2020 | About: ADPT +1.18%

EVP, Operations & Program Mana of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Nancy Louise Hill (insider trades) sold 40,000 shares of ADPT on 12/14/2020 at an average price of $59 a share. The total sale was $2.4 million.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp has a market cap of $7.75 billion; its shares were traded at around $56.670000 with and P/S ratio of 78.72. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO and Chairman Chad M Robins sold 50,040 shares of ADPT stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $46.99. The price of the stock has increased by 20.6% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Chad M Cohen sold 30,000 shares of ADPT stock on 12/08/2020 at the average price of $51.24. The price of the stock has increased by 10.6% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Robert Hershberg sold 2,000 shares of ADPT stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $55.93. The price of the stock has increased by 1.32% since.
  • Chief People Officer Francis Lo sold 2,000 shares of ADPT stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $55.94. The price of the stock has increased by 1.3% since.
  • EVP, Operations & Program Mana Nancy Louise Hill sold 40,000 shares of ADPT stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $59. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.95% since.
  • Director Michelle Renee Griffin sold 6,000 shares of ADPT stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $58.84. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.69% since.
  • SVP, External Affairs Charles Sang sold 50,000 shares of ADPT stock on 12/11/2020 at the average price of $56.13. The price of the stock has increased by 0.96% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ADPT, click here

