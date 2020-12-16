Replimune Group Inc (REPL) CFO Jean M. Franchi Sold $1.1 million of Shares

CFO of Replimune Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jean M. Franchi (insider trades) sold 25,000 shares of REPL on 12/14/2020 at an average price of $43.45 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Replimune Group Inc has a market cap of $1.89 billion; its shares were traded at around $41.110000 . GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Replimune Group Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Philip Astley-sparke sold 50,000 shares of REPL stock on 12/10/2020 at the average price of $43.4. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.28% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Jean M. Franchi sold 25,000 shares of REPL stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $43.45. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.39% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Jason P Rhodes sold 103,686 shares of REPL stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $43.35. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.17% since.

Director Jason P Rhodes sold 217,362 shares of REPL stock on 12/09/2020 at the average price of $45.92. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.47% since.

COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of REPL stock on 12/09/2020 at the average price of $43.75. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.03% since.

Director Joseph P Slattery sold 5,200 shares of REPL stock on 12/08/2020 at the average price of $46. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.63% since.

Director Kapil Dhingra sold 40,000 shares of REPL stock on 12/07/2020 at the average price of $45.56. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.77% since.

For the complete insider trading history of REPL, click here