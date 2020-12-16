Williams-sonoma Inc (WSM) PRESIDENT & CEO Laura Alber Sold $1.6 million of Shares

PRESIDENT & CEO of Williams-sonoma Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Laura Alber (insider trades) sold 15,000 shares of WSM on 12/14/2020 at an average price of $106.08 a share. The total sale was $1.6 million.

Williams-Sonoma Inc is a multi-channel specialty retailer of home furnishings in the United States and Canada. Its segments include e-commerce and retail. Williams-Sonoma Inc has a market cap of $8.6 billion; its shares were traded at around $112.350000 with a P/E ratio of 16.54 and P/S ratio of 1.40. The dividend yield of Williams-Sonoma Inc stocks is 1.74%. Williams-Sonoma Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 9.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Williams-Sonoma Inc the business predictability rank of 3-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Williams-Sonoma Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

PRESIDENT & CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of WSM stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $106.08. The price of the stock has increased by 5.91% since.

For the complete insider trading history of WSM, click here