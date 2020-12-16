Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW) CFO Robert J Warshaw Sold $1 million of Shares

CFO of Tradeweb Markets Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert J Warshaw (insider trades) sold 15,419 shares of TW on 12/15/2020 at an average price of $65.33 a share. The total sale was $1 million.

Tradeweb Markets Inc has a market cap of $15.04 billion; its shares were traded at around $66.080000 with a P/E ratio of 77.74 and P/S ratio of 13.97. The dividend yield of Tradeweb Markets Inc stocks is 0.49%.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Lee Olesky sold 191,496 shares of TW stock on 12/11/2020 at the average price of $64.51. The price of the stock has increased by 2.43% since.

CEO Lee Olesky sold 308,504 shares of TW stock on 12/10/2020 at the average price of $64.36. The price of the stock has increased by 2.67% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Robert J Warshaw sold 15,419 shares of TW stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $65.33. The price of the stock has increased by 1.15% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Admin. and Risk Officer Scott Zucker sold 19,274 shares of TW stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $65.83. The price of the stock has increased by 0.38% since.

General Counsel and Secretary Douglas Friedman sold 20,000 shares of TW stock on 12/11/2020 at the average price of $64.9. The price of the stock has increased by 1.82% since.

Managing Director, Corp. Dev. Simon Maisey sold 7,500 shares of TW stock on 12/10/2020 at the average price of $508176.

President William Hult sold 300,000 shares of TW stock on 12/10/2020 at the average price of $64.34. The price of the stock has increased by 2.7% since.

Chief Technology Officer Justin Peterson sold 25,000 shares of TW stock on 12/09/2020 at the average price of $64.75. The price of the stock has increased by 2.05% since.

