Yeti Holdings Inc (YETI) President and CEO Matthew J Reintjes Sold $1.4 million of Shares

President and CEO of Yeti Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Matthew J Reintjes (insider trades) sold 20,000 shares of YETI on 12/14/2020 at an average price of $70.03 a share. The total sale was $1.4 million.

YETI Holdings Inc has a market cap of $6.41 billion; its shares were traded at around $73.650000 with a P/E ratio of 66.36 and P/S ratio of 6.33. YETI Holdings Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 19.10% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with YETI Holdings Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Matthew J Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $70.03. The price of the stock has increased by 5.17% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Roy J Seiders sold 2,486 shares of YETI stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $64.17. The price of the stock has increased by 14.77% since.

Director Roy J Seiders sold 38,149 shares of YETI stock on 11/27/2020 at the average price of $64.07. The price of the stock has increased by 14.95% since.

Director Roy J Seiders sold 74,000 shares of YETI stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $62.29. The price of the stock has increased by 18.24% since.

Director Roy J Seiders sold 73,042 shares of YETI stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $57.6. The price of the stock has increased by 27.86% since.

SVP of Sales Kirk A Zambetti sold 13,000 shares of YETI stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $57.34. The price of the stock has increased by 28.44% since.

For the complete insider trading history of YETI, click here