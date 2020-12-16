Seagen Inc (SGEN) GC/EVP, Leg Affairs Jean I Liu Sold $979,300 of Shares

GC/EVP, Leg Affairs of Seagen Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jean I Liu (insider trades) sold 5,000 shares of SGEN on 12/14/2020 at an average price of $195.86 a share. The total sale was $979,300.

Seattle Genetics Inc is a biotechnology company. The company is focused on development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products are ADCETRIS (brentuximab vedotin) US and ADCETRIS (brentuximab vedotin) Canada. Seagen Inc has a market cap of $35.39 billion; its shares were traded at around $197.700000 with a P/E ratio of 77.82 and P/S ratio of 18.86. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Seagen Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Clay B Siegall sold 37,455 shares of SGEN stock on 12/07/2020 at the average price of $180.15. The price of the stock has increased by 9.74% since.

President and CEO Clay B Siegall sold 21,253 shares of SGEN stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $179.28. The price of the stock has increased by 10.27% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

GC/EVP, Leg Affairs Jean I Liu sold 5,000 shares of SGEN stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $195.86. The price of the stock has increased by 0.94% since.

Chief Technical Officer Vaughn B Himes sold 8,000 shares of SGEN stock on 12/07/2020 at the average price of $181.76. The price of the stock has increased by 8.77% since.

EVP, Commercial Charles R Romp sold 13,666 shares of SGEN stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $179.21. The price of the stock has increased by 10.32% since.

Director David W Gryska sold 15,000 shares of SGEN stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $173.7. The price of the stock has increased by 13.82% since.

