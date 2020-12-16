Chemocentryx Inc (CCXI) President and CEO Thomas J. Schall Sold $1.9 million of Shares

President and CEO of Chemocentryx Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Thomas J. Schall (insider trades) sold 28,772 shares of CCXI on 12/15/2020 at an average price of $65.02 a share. The total sale was $1.9 million.

ChemoCentryx Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing orally-administered therapeutics to treat autoimmune diseases, inflammatory disorders and cancer. ChemoCentryx Inc has a market cap of $4.23 billion; its shares were traded at around $60.950000 with and P/S ratio of 58.36. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with ChemoCentryx Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Principal Acctg Officer Pui San Kwan sold 51,550 shares of CCXI stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $65.06. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.32% since.

