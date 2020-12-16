Frequency Therapeutics Inc (FREQ) President and CEO David L. Lucchino Sold $1.5 million of Shares

President and CEO of Frequency Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David L. Lucchino (insider trades) sold 40,542 shares of FREQ on 12/16/2020 at an average price of $37.84 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $1.35 billion; its shares were traded at around $40.000000 with and P/S ratio of 39.92.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO David L. Lucchino sold 13,514 shares of FREQ stock on 12/09/2020 at the average price of $32.93. The price of the stock has increased by 21.47% since.

President and CEO David L. Lucchino sold 13,514 shares of FREQ stock on 12/08/2020 at the average price of $30.83. The price of the stock has increased by 29.74% since.

President and CEO David L. Lucchino sold 15,714 shares of FREQ stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $27.93. The price of the stock has increased by 43.22% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Scientific Officer Christopher R. Loose sold 24,000 shares of FREQ stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $37.07. The price of the stock has increased by 7.9% since.

