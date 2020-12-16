Sunrun Inc (RUN) COO Christopher Dawson Sold $9.6 million of Shares

COO of Sunrun Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Christopher Dawson (insider trades) sold 158,588 shares of RUN on 12/16/2020 at an average price of $60.5 a share. The total sale was $9.6 million.

Sunrun Inc provides clean, solar energy to homeowners. It is engaged in the design, development, installation sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems ("Projects") in the United States. Sunrun Inc has a market cap of $12.21 billion; its shares were traded at around $61.800000 with a P/E ratio of 1545.00 and P/S ratio of 9.10. GuruFocus has detected 6 severe warning signs with Sunrun Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO of Vivint Solar, Inc. David Bywater sold 133,445 shares of RUN stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $55.26. The price of the stock has increased by 11.83% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO Christopher Dawson sold 158,588 shares of RUN stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $60.5. The price of the stock has increased by 2.15% since.

Director Alan Ferber sold 13,601 shares of RUN stock on 11/25/2020 at the average price of $66.54. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.12% since.

Chief Accounting Officer Michelle Philpot sold 763 shares of RUN stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $57.36. The price of the stock has increased by 7.74% since.

For the complete insider trading history of RUN, click here