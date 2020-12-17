IMC International Mining Corp. Appoints Director and Chief Operating Officer

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2020 / IMC International Mining Corp. (CSE:IMCX) (OTC PINK:IMIMF) (FRA:3MX) (the "Company" or "IMC") is pleased to announce that Chris Naas has been appointed a director and Chief Operating Officer of the Company effective immediately.

Mr. Naas is a graduate in geology of Dalhousie University (B.Sc., 1984) and is a professional geoscientist of British Columbia. He has over 34 years' experience in the mineral exploration field in Canada, Africa and South America and brings extensive experience in the supervision of mineral exploration programs in western North America and internationally that have successfully developed mineral resources from grassroot prospects. In 2005 he consolidated land positions and co-founded Yellowhead Mining Inc. ("Yellowhead"), where he was instrumental in developing the Harper Creek property. Yellowhead was later acquired by Taseko Mining. Mr. Naas served on the boards of directors of Yellowhead until 2012 and Harper Creek Mines, Yellowhead's subsidiary, until 2019.

Chris Naas has also been instrumental in consolidating the land position that now makes up the Company's Cathedral Property in British Columbia and has managed the work on this property since 2012. He is principal of CME Consultants Inc. and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

"We are very excited to have Chris join the team at IMC as both a director and as head of operations for the Company," said Dave McMillan, Interim Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company. "I look forward to working with him on the Company's overall strategy and execution. Chris' extensive experience will be of considerable benefit in advancing our property interests."

ABOUT IMC INTERNATIONAL MINING CORP.

IMC is a junior exploration and development company focused on creating shareholder value through the advancements of its current assets that include the Cathedral Property in north-central British Columbia, and the Bullard Pass Property in Arizona. Utilizing its heavily experienced management team, IMC continues to source and evaluate assets to further generate shareholder value.

The Cathedral property covers approximately 206 km2 (50,904 acres) and is located in the Quesnel Terrane of north-central British Columbia. The northern part of the Quesnel Terrane extends from south of the Mt. Milligan Mine northward to the Kemess Mine, with the Cathedral property located midway between these two copper-gold porphyry deposits. The Cathedral property includes several highly prospective mineralized areas identified to date, including the ‘Cathedral Area' on which the Company's exploration is currently focused.

The Bullard Pass Property is comprised of 171 unpatented federal lode claims totaling 3,420 acres and is located in west-central Arizona, northwest of Phoenix, within the Pierce Mining District of Yavapai County. The property has a regional setting typical of detachment fault gold deposits and has geological, mining and metallurgical similarities to the Mesquite Mine in California. The claims are 100% owned by IMC International Mining Corp.

