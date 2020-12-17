Ekinops signs VExpress Distribution as an Authorized Distributor for its OneAccess brand in Australia

PARIS, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EKINOPS (Euronext Paris - FR0011466069 – EKI), a leading supplier of optical transport and enterprise connectivity solutions, today announces its distribution agreement with VExpress Distribution, an Australian-owned distributor of dynamic telecommunication, data and mobility solutions for the OneAccess-branded portfolio.

The OneAccess brand portfolio of innovative solutions, market-proven by service providers around the world, provides a wide choice of physical and virtualized deployment options for enterprise services. All OneAccess-branded routers are deployed with OneOS6 built-in services, which means network functions such as SD-WAN can be activated on demand.

Commenting on the partnership, David McEwen, General Manager at VExpress said: "VExpress is very proud to represent Ekinops in Australia and New Zealand and make the product range available to more customers across ANZ."

"We are extremely pleased to welcome VExpress on board," comments Pradeep Gnanasekaram, ANZ Business Development Director at Ekinops. "Ekinops offers advanced edge technologies solutions, built on years of enterprise access expertise, to support a channel that is looking to grasp new opportunities in the market. We look forward to working with VExpress to promote open and flexible managed solutions in the region."

"VExpress takes pride in building vendor relationships that make sense to our customers, typically resellers," McEwen added. "Our goal is to ensure that we remain relevant to our customers and provide products and solutions that add value, and we trust the OneAccess brand will help us deliver just that. We trust we have picked the right vendor to help our customers transition to next-generation network services and infrastructure able to cope with the exponential growth of data consumption."

