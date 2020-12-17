Castellum signs a 25-year leasing agreement with the Swedish Migration Agency

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Castellum has signed a 25-year leasing agreement with the Swedish Migration Agency for an area of approximately 5,600 sq.m. with a total annual average rental value of approximately SEK 24 million.

During the spring, remodeling and adjustments of one of Castellum's existing properties in Mölndal will start for the tenant, the Swedish Migration Agency. The project will begin in the spring of 2021 and is expected to be completed during the summer of 2022.

Facts and figures in brief:

Tenant: The Swedish Migration Agency

Area: 5,600 sqm

Investment rebuilding / adjustments: SEK 272 million

Total rental value over 25 years (including adjustments): approximately SEK 600 million , corresponding to an annual average rental value of approximately SEK 24 million .

For further information please contact:

Ulrika Danielsson, CFO Castellum AB, +46 706 47 12 61

About Castellum:

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centres and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters. One of our sustainability goals is to be completely climate neutral by 2030. Castellum is the only Nordic real estate company selected by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). The Castellum share is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

www.castellum.se

