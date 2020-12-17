  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Castellum signs a 25-year leasing agreement with the Swedish Migration Agency

December 17, 2020 | About: OTCPK:CWQXY +0% OTCPK:CWQXF +0% OSTO:CAST +1.48% FRA:TEX +1.08% STU:TEX +4.59%

PR Newswire

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 17, 2020

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Castellum has signed a 25-year leasing agreement with the Swedish Migration Agency for an area of approximately 5,600 sq.m. with a total annual average rental value of approximately SEK 24 million.

During the spring, remodeling and adjustments of one of Castellum's existing properties in Mölndal will start for the tenant, the Swedish Migration Agency. The project will begin in the spring of 2021 and is expected to be completed during the summer of 2022.

Facts and figures in brief:

  • Tenant: The Swedish Migration Agency
  • Area: 5,600 sqm
  • Investment rebuilding / adjustments: SEK 272 million
  • Total rental value over 25 years (including adjustments): approximately SEK 600 million, corresponding to an annual average rental value of approximately SEK 24 million.

For further information please contact:

Ulrika Danielsson, CFO Castellum AB, +46 706 47 12 61

About Castellum:

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centres and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters. One of our sustainability goals is to be completely climate neutral by 2030. Castellum is the only Nordic real estate company selected by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). The Castellum share is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Beyond expectations.

www.castellum.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/castellum/r/castellum-signs-a-25-year-leasing-agreement-with-the-swedish-migration-agency,c3256173

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/castellum-signs-a-25-year-leasing-agreement-with-the-swedish-migration-agency-301194994.html

SOURCE Castellum


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)