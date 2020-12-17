Tivity Health to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY) today announced that it will participate in the virtual 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, which will include a presentation by Richard Ashworth, President & Chief Executive Officer, followed by a question and answer session including Adam Holland, Chief Financial Officer, and Tommy Lewis, Chief Operating Officer, on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 10:50 a.m. ET. A live audio-only webcast and replay of the event will be available on the "Investors" section of the Company's website, www.tivityhealth.com. Please go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the discussion to download and install any necessary audio software.

About Tivity Health, Inc.

Tivity Health, Inc® (Nasdaq: TVTY) is a leading provider of healthy life-changing solutions, including SilverSneakers®, Prime® Fitness WholeHealth Living® and Wisely Well™. We are actively addressing the social determinants of health, defined as the conditions in which we work, live and play. From improving health outcomes to reversing the narrative on inactivity, food insecurity, and social isolation and loneliness, we are making a difference and are transforming the way we do health. Learn more at TivityHealth.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tivity-health-to-present-at-the-39th-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-301194898.html

SOURCE Tivity Health