Invitation - presentation of Sandvik'€™s report of the fourth quarter 2020

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik will publish its fourth quarter results on Thursday, 21 January 2021 at approximately 08.00 CET.

A combined webcast and conference call for investors, analysts and financial media will be held at 10.00 CET.

The report will be presented in a webcast and conference call by Stefan Widing, President and CEO as well as by Tomas Eliasson, CFO.

The presentation will be broadcasted live on our website home.sandvik

Dial-in details for the conference call:

SE: +46 (0) 8 505 583 69

UK: +44 (0) 333 300 92 60

US: +1 833 526 8398

From about 09.00 CET presentation slides will be available on our website home.sandvik

For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, Vice President Investor Relations, phone: +46 70 782 6374 or Martin Blomgren, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 70 577 0549.

