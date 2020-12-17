  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Invitation - presentation of Sandvik's report of the fourth quarter 2020

December 17, 2020 | About: OSTO:SAND +0.29% OTCPK:SDVKY +0.41%

PR Newswire

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, Dec. 17, 2020

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik will publish its fourth quarter results on Thursday, 21 January 2021 at approximately 08.00 CET.

A combined webcast and conference call for investors, analysts and financial media will be held at 10.00 CET.

The report will be presented in a webcast and conference call by Stefan Widing, President and CEO as well as by Tomas Eliasson, CFO.

The presentation will be broadcasted live on our website home.sandvik

Dial-in details for the conference call:

SE: +46 (0) 8 505 583 69
UK: +44 (0) 333 300 92 60
US: +1 833 526 8398

From about 09.00 CET presentation slides will be available on our website home.sandvik

For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, Vice President Investor Relations, phone: +46 70 782 6374 or Martin Blomgren, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 70 577 0549.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sandvik/r/invitation---presentation-of-sandvik-s-report-of-the-fourth-quarter-2020,c3257123

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/208/3257123/1350167.pdf

Invitation - presentation of Sandvik'€™s report of the fourth quarter 2020

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitation---presentation-of-sandviks-report-of-the-fourth-quarter-2020-301194991.html

SOURCE Sandvik


