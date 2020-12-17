  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Diebold Nixdorf named Best Banking Technology Solutions Provider Europe 2020

December 17, 2020 | About: NYSE:DBD +1.05%

PR Newswire

LONDON and NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Dec. 17, 2020

LONDON and NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf, a global leader in driving connected commerce for the banking and retail industries, was named Best Banking Technology Solutions Provider Europe 2020 by Global Banking & Finance Review®. The prestigious award recognizes Diebold Nixdorf's contributions in a variety of areas in the technology and banking sectors.

Diebold Nixdorf Primary Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Diebold Nixdorf) (PRNewsfoto/Diebold Nixdorf)

Global Banking & Finance Review® noted Diebold Nixdorf's ability to offer next generation self-service technology, which optimizes the customer experience through consumer-centric digital and physical solutions. The online and print magazine also highlights the company's advanced automation and operational efficiency. While awarding the Best Banking Technology Solutions Provider Europe 2020 honor, Global Banking & Finance Review® remarked on the company's innovative, fully customizable solutions.

"Diebold Nixdorf provides financial institutions with the technology solutions and support they need to transform their operations and provide optimal multi-channel customer experiences," said Wanda Rich, editor of Global Banking and Finance Review. "Offering integrated software, systems and services across all banking channels, Diebold Nixdorf helps financial institutions improve operational efficiency and deliver seamless, convenient solutions for consumers."

The winning award for Diebold Nixdorf's Banking Technology solution is a combination of the DN SeriesTM self-service ATM systems, powered by DN Vynamic™ Software and DN AllConnect ServicesSM. Designed in-house, DN Series was launched in June 2019 and has registered over 3,000 patents across the entire suite.

The combination of technology solutions allows for efficient end-to-end banking as a service. In total, the seven DN Series solutions streamline in-person banking, underpinned by secure and fully integrated technology - transforming how and what banks offer their customers with a sleek, optimized and future-facing self-service banking experience.

About Global Banking & Finance Review®
Global Banking & Finance Review® is the leading online and print magazine for the banking and financial sector. The website receives over 7 million page views each year thanks to its balanced views and informative, independent news centered on the financial sector. The Global Banking & Finance Awards® were created to recognize companies of all sizes that are prominent in particular areas of expertise and excellence within the global financial community. The awards are known throughout the global banking and financial community. They reflect the innovation, achievement, strategy, progressive and inspirational changes taking place within the financial sector.

About Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide.

Twitter: @DieboldNixdorf
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/diebold
Facebook: www.facebook.com/DieboldNixdorf
YouTube: www.youtube.com/dieboldnixdorf

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diebold-nixdorf-named-best-banking-technology-solutions-provider-europe-2020-301194986.html

SOURCE Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated


